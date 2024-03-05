PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Becoming Pakistan’s New Prime Minister

Home

Shehbaz Sharif took charge as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister on Monday, taking over the financially challenged nation for the second time since 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pakistan Prime Minister. Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.” The congratulatory message came as Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister on Monday after being elected in Pakistan General Elections 2024.

Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif’s Victory In Pakistan’s General Elections

At a ceremony held at the presidential mansion, Aiwan-i-Sadr, 72-year-old Shehbaz was administered the oath by President Arif Alvi.

Days after the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz reached an agreement on a power-sharing arrangement to establish a coalition government, the oath-taking ceremony took place.

Notably, Shehbaz Sharif’s oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, according to Dawn.

Shehbaz Sharif Secures 201 Votes

It should be noted that Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by PTI. Moreover, the government formation in the country took place after PML-N held talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z, IPP.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Following the elections on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has on multiple occasions held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls.

Previous Term Of Shehbaz Sharif

A coalition administration led by Shehbaz held the prime ministership from April 2022 to August 2023, prior to the dissolution of Parliament to hold national elections last month.

Former Prime Minister Of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the candidature of the Prime Minister, after his party received 201 votes in the 336-member Parliament.

On the other hand, 92 votes were casted for his opponent, Omar Ayub Khan of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

