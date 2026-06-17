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PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: PM Modi and President Donald Trump to hold bilateral meeting today, trade deal likely in key agenda

The two-day G7 summit in Evian, France is the eighth such event where India has been invited. Before departing for Europe, PM Modi had stated he will be using the platform at the G7 Summit to raise the "aspirations of the Global South."

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 17, 2026 7:39 AM IST
PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: PM Modi and President Donald Trump to hold bilateral meeting today, trade deal likely in key agenda
PM Modi and President Donald Trump to hold bilateral meeting today (AI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. This will be PM Modi and Donald Trump’s first face-to-face interaction since February last year. It is important to note that India-US ties have undergone considerable strain over multiple issues, including Washington’s imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports. President Trump’s repeated claims that he helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, a claim New Delhi has consistently rejected, and India’s oil trade with Russia.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, PM Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Last week, New Delhi and Washington had faced off over American missile strikes on commercial ships in the Gulf region that killed three Indian seafarers.

Read more: 'Several Indian civilians lost lives...': PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

ALSO READ: ‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

PM Modi shared pictures from the G7 meet, one of them showing him posing for a picture alongside global leaders like US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

French President greets PM Modi:

PM Modi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon his arrival in France, Modi posted on his X account: “Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues.”

Global south on Modi’s G7 agenda

The two-day G7 summit in Evian, France, is the eighth such event where India has been invited. Before departing for Europe, PM Modi had stated he will be using the platform at the G7 Summit to raise the “aspirations of the Global South.”

“India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” Modi wrote in an official statement.

PM Modi at G7 Summit Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: In addition to the G7 and India, other partner countries – Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, South Korea – participated in these discussions along with the World Bank and African Development Bank.

  • Jun 17, 2026 7:21 AM IST

    PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen interacting at the G7 summit in Evian, France, on Tuesday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders in 16 months.

  • Jun 17, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: “We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy,” PM Modi stated.

  • Jun 17, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: Highlighting the severe human and economic toll of instability in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister strongly advocated safeguarding international maritime trade routes.

  • Jun 17, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concerns over the tragic deaths of Indian seafarers in a recent US military strike during his address to G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who was seated beside him.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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