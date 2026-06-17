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PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: PM Modi and President Donald Trump to hold bilateral meeting today, trade deal likely in key agenda

The two-day G7 summit in Evian, France is the eighth such event where India has been invited. Before departing for Europe, PM Modi had stated he will be using the platform at the G7 Summit to raise the "aspirations of the Global South."

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PM Modi and President Donald Trump to hold bilateral meeting today (AI Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. This will be PM Modi and Donald Trump’s first face-to-face interaction since February last year. It is important to note that India-US ties have undergone considerable strain over multiple issues, including Washington’s imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports. President Trump’s repeated claims that he helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, a claim New Delhi has consistently rejected, and India’s oil trade with Russia.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, PM Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Last week, New Delhi and Washington had faced off over American missile strikes on commercial ships in the Gulf region that killed three Indian seafarers.

ALSO READ: ‘Several Indian civilians lost lives…’: PM Modi raises Hormuz Strait concerns in presence of Trump at G7 summit

PM Modi shared pictures from the G7 meet, one of them showing him posing for a picture alongside global leaders like US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

French President greets PM Modi:

PM Modi was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon his arrival in France, Modi posted on his X account: “Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues.”

Global south on Modi’s G7 agenda

The two-day G7 summit in Evian, France, is the eighth such event where India has been invited. Before departing for Europe, PM Modi had stated he will be using the platform at the G7 Summit to raise the “aspirations of the Global South.”

“India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” Modi wrote in an official statement.

PM Modi at G7 Summit Live: