Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden at the White House for their first in-person bilateral summit. During the meeting, the both leaders discussed a wide range of issues starting from trade to climate change to stronger Indo-US relations. During the meeting Joe Biden also pointed out his deputy Kamala Harris' Indian connection and called her mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was from India, "remarkable woman".

"When I showed the Prime Minister to his seat, I pointed out that that this seat is occupied almost every day by Vice President of US who is an Indian American. Vice President's mother was from India, a scientist and a remarkable woman," Biden said as he hosted PM Modi at the Oval Office in the White House for the first in-person bilateral meeting.

However, the video of Joe Biden welcoming PM Modi with open arms won the hearts of Indians all across the globe.

How Things Unfolded:

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from US President Joe Biden at the White House pic.twitter.com/SEp29Rrl5g — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at the White House and the Acting Chief of Protocol greeted him at the West Wing door.

When PM Modi entered the office, Joe Biden opened his hands as the Indian PM’s hands were folded in a traditional namaste greeting.

PM Modi said, “I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations.”