New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a wooden hand-carved box with Rogan painting from Gujarat. PM Modi was on his two-day Tokyo visit to attend the Quad Summit which culminated today.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has gifted a Rogan painting to the head of the state. To recall, he had earlier gifted the same to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II during his three-day Europe tour this month.

Earlier today, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and the two leaders undertook a comprehensive stocktaking of the entire framework of the bilateral partnership to carry forward cooperation in diverse areas, including defence manufacturing in India and trade and technology.

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kishida during which they underscored the importance of maintaining the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Both leaders undertook a comprehensive stocktaking of the entire framework of bilateral partnership to carry forward our cooperation in diverse areas, including in the field of defence manufacturing in India, skill development, partnership, trade and technology partnership cooperation, including for resilient supply chains in the region, and other areas, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a media briefing.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Japan since becoming Prime Minister and his second meeting with his Japanese counterpart Kishida, he said. Prime Minister Kishida invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Japan later this year for the annual summit, the Foreign Secretary said.