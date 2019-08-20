New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson to discuss the challenges posed by vested interests, following the violence during a protest by Pakistani mob outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Congratulating the UK Prime Minister on his appointment, PM Modi expressed his readiness towards a “strengthening the strategic partnership” between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the violent protest that took place the High Commission of India in London on Independence Day.

PM Modi also pointed out how terrorism had plagued all parts of the world, including India and Europe. In the conversation, he stressed that steps need to taken to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance while mentioning the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations like the ISIS.

“In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,” the statement read.

Regretting the incident, Johnson assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission as well as its personnel and visitors.

The two Prime Ministers are likely to meet and interact during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, that is scheduled to take place on August 24-26.