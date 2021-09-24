New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Joe Biden became President in January. PM Modi, who is on his 3-day visit to the United States, held separate meetings with US vice-president Kamala Harris, Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, and the CEOs of five multi-national companies on Thursday. On the final day of the three-day visit, PM Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly before leaving for India.Also Read - I Have Papers: PM Modi Tells Joe Biden as They Joke About '5 Bidens in India'

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi-Joe Biden Meet:

This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA’s progress,” PM Modi told Biden.

“Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA,” the Prime Minister said.

You mentioned about people in India with ‘Biden’ surname. You had discussed the same with me. I hunted for some documents. I have brought them with me. Maybe these will help you out: PM Narendra Modi tells US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden recalls his visit to Mumbai as the then US Vice President and, in a lighter vein, says, “Indian Press asked me if I have any relative in India…Someone from the Indian Press said you have five Bidens in India…”

The Indian delegation for bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden led by PM Modi included EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Doval, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, India’s ambassador to US TS Sandhu, Jt Secy to the PM RG Shresth and Private Secy to the PM Vivek Kumar