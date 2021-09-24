Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has “suo moto” referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla told reporters in Washington on Thursday.Also Read - Modi-Harris Meet: PM Thanks US for Extending Help 'Like a Family' During Second Covid Wave | Key Points

During their first in-person meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Harris decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Also Read - PM Modi Reaches US, To Meet Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Agenda, Schedule Explained

Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House on Friday.

Here are the key things discussed in Modi-Harris meet about Pakistan’s role in terrorism:

Kamala Harris acknowledges presence of terror groups in Pakistan

Harris acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, said Shringla when asked whether the issue of Pakistan emboldening Taliban came up during the discussion between PM Modi and Kamala Harris.

Harris asks Pakistan to take action against terror groups for security of India & US

According to Shringla, Kamala Harris mentioned that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India’s security.

US Vice President Kamala Harris agreed with PM Modi on cross-border terrorism & India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now. She also agreed on the need to closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fTZebVqp0G — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Harris agrees Pak’s support to terror groups engaging in cross-border terrorism should be monitored

She agreed with the Prime Minister’s briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan’s support for such terrorist groups,” Shringla said.

Imperative to defend protect nations, says Harris

Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of people of the two countries.

“As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.