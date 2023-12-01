PM Modi Launches Green Credit Initiative, Proposes India As Host Of 2028 UN Climate Summit

PM Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.

PM Modi addresses the COP28 Climate Summit In Dubai.

COP28 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched the Green Credit Initiative at the UN climate conference or COP28 in Dubai and also proposed to host the next summit in 2028 or COP33 in India.

Addressing the high-level segment for heads of states and governments during the UN climate conference in Dubai, the Prime Minister launched the Green Credit Initiative focused on creating carbon sinks through people’s participation and noted that India has presented a great example to the world by managing to strike a balance between development and environment conservation.

The prime minister called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be “just and inclusive”.

Sharing my remarks at Opening Ceremony of High-level segment at @COP28_UAE Summit. https://t.co/gvrlHFWmlv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

Urging developed nations to transfer technology to help developing nations in combating challenges presented by climate change, PM Modi stressed that everyone’s interest must be protected and everyone’s participation is necessary in the fight against climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

India one of few nations on track to meet NDC targets

India is one among only few countries in the world on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions or national plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the guardrail to avoid worsening of climate change impacts.

“Today, India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. Despite India being home to 17 per cent of the population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent,” said PM Modi, adding that India is one of the few world economies on the path to meet NDC targets.

The prime minister has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours.

Modi cited a study by the International Energy Agency, saying this approach can reduce carbon emissions by 2 billion tonnes.

India aims to cut emissions by 45 percent till 2030

“For a sustainable future, together we decided upon green development pacts. We also decided on the principles of the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) initiative. On a global level, India also showed commitment to triple renewable energy,” PM Modi added.

“India, also for the sake of alternate fuels, decided to give preference to the hydrogen sector,” he added.

PM Modi further went on to say that India’s goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45 per cent till 2030.

“…India’s goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45 per cent till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070,” he said during his address.

COP28 Summit Dubai

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This is PM Modi’s third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

On the opening day of COP28, the UAE backed a crucial decision to make the loss and damage fund for developing nations operational. The fund is aimed at giving financial assistance to countries recovering from climate disasters. It will also be used to deal with other climate-related emergencies.

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.

(With PTI inputs)

