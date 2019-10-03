New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two landmark projects in Mauritius along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing. The two mega projects include Metro Express Operations and a new ENT Hospital in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated Metro Express Operations and a new ENT Hospital in Mauritius via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/GPCTRA9oni — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

“Both India and Mauritius are diverse and vibrant democracies, and are committed to working for the prosperity of our peoples, as well as for peace in our region and the world,” PM Narendra Modi said during the inauguration.

PM Narendra Modi at the joint video inauguration of Metro Express & ENT Hospital projects in Mauritius: Both India & Mauritius are diverse and vibrant democracies, committed to working for prosperity of our peoples, as well as for peace in our region and the world. pic.twitter.com/VXbrWK537U — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Saying that both these projects will serve the people of Mauritius, PM Modi said they are the symbols of India’s strong commitment to the development of the Island nation.

PM Modi further said that the inauguration of projects brings a new chapter in the shared history, heritage and cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing that the Metro will provide clean, efficient and time-saving transport, he said the ENT Hospital will contribute to quality health care in the country. “India is proud that it has partnered with Mauritius in these projects of public interest and development,” he added.

Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, on the other hand, said that without India’s support and assistance, the country would never have progressed so quickly in implementing not only metro express project, but also projects such as New ENT Hospital that was re-launched a few moments ago. “The people of Mauritius will always be grateful to India for this,” he said.

Mauritian PM:Without India's support&assistance we would never have progressed so quickly in implementing not only metro express project but also projects such as New ENT Hospital that we relaunched few moments ago. Iske liye Maurities ki janta humesha Bharat ka abhari rahegi. pic.twitter.com/CixGrnmmLG — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth tomorrow by video conference to jointly inaugurate two landmark projects in Mauritius — phase-1 of the Metro Express and a new ENT Hospital.

Notably, India is involved in a number of developmental projects that are in operation in Mauritius including Hospitals and Housing projects. India had in 2016 provided a Special Economic Package of $353 million for the execution of five projects in Mauritius.

The development comes days after PM Modi met Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

After PM Modi met Vyapoory at the UNGA, Jugnauth had said in a tweet, “It is a great pride to see Prime Minister @narendramodi alongside the President of the Republic of Mauritius!.” Both Modi and Vyapoory delivered their speeches at the UNGA that day.