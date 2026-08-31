PM Modi meets Iran President Pezeshkian on SCO Summit sidelines; defence, economic, pharma, science and technology among major issues discussed

PM Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO Summit to discuss strengthening ties across defence, economics, pharma, and technology.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (PTI)

Bishkek: In a significant global development in India’s Central Asia initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in Kyrgyzstan- India relations.

What is the recent development in Kyrgyzstan- India relations?

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

Read more: PM Modi to meet Vladimir Putin on SCO summit sidelines in Bishkek during Kyrgyzstan visit

Who are the top leaders PM Modi is expected to meet in Bishkek?

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Prior to his departure for Bishkek, the Iranian President had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/BEDua6jPKE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

“This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena,” he said.

The 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)