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PM Modi meets King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on his visit to the Netherlands

PM Modi meets King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on his visit to the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Huis ten Bosch royal palace in The Hague.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the Netherlands. Amid a busy schedule, PM Modi met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Saturday.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Huis ten Bosch royal palace in The Hague. It is one of three official residences of the Dutch monarch; the two others being the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague and the Royal Palace of Amsterdam.

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During this, the PM also wrote in the guest book and spent some time with the royal couple.

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Earlier, PM Modi addressed the Indian community in The Hague. During this, he highlighted the similarities and close relations between India and the Netherlands.

Addressing the community programme organised in The Hague, PM Modi said, “Looking at the atmosphere here today, it seems that The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship. It shows that the colour of the passport may change, the address may change, and the time zone may also change, but the warmth of Maa Bharti’s children and the spirit of celebrating life always remains.”

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Praising the Indians living there, the PM further said, “Whenever I have spoken to the leaders of the Netherlands in the past years, they have always praised the Indian diaspora. That means they admire all of you. Every Indian is proud of what you are contributing to the society of the Netherlands and the economy here. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the people of the Netherlands and to the government here. I offer my best wishes on behalf of 140 crore Indians.”

Talking about the royal family of the Netherlands, it is considered to be one of the oldest royal families in Europe. It is called ‘House of Orange-Nassau’. The current king took the throne after his mother, Queen Beatrix, abdicated in 2013, making Willem-Alexander the first male monarch of the Netherlands in nearly 100 years.

Queen Maxima is originally from Argentina. The eldest daughter of the king and queen, Catharina-Amalia, is considered the next queen of the Netherlands. She has the title of ‘Princess of Orange’.

(With IANS inputs)

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