PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. In the recent meeting between the two world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India supports all peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to do so.
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Indian PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin meet in Bishkek
Vdo csty: Kremlin pic.twitter.com/OhzBOVdp72
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 31, 2026
The 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
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