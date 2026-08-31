PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek to discuss trade, energy, and defense ties

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PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek (ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. In the recent meeting between the two world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India supports all peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to do so.

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Breaking: Indian PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin meet in Bishkek Vdo csty: Kremlin pic.twitter.com/OhzBOVdp72 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 31, 2026

The 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.