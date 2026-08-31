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PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek to discuss trade, energy, and defense ties

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: August 31, 2026, 8:13 PM IST
PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek
PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek (ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday. In the recent meeting between the two world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India supports all peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to do so.

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The 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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