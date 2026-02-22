Home

PM Modi is my personal friend, says Israeli PM Netanyahu as he announces formation of Hexagon Alliance with India and Arab countries

Netanyahu described PM Modi as his close friend and said that their friendship stretches from the Mediterranean to the Ganges.

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the formation of a new Hexagon alliance with India and Arab countries. He stated that this alliance will be against extremism. He referred to the growing threat of Islamic extremism against Israel and the rest of the world. He confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel and called it a milestone in relations between the two countries. Netanyahu described PM Modi as his close friend and said that their friendship stretches from the Mediterranean to the Ganges.

We are personal friends: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said, “This week, we spoke about the special relationship that has developed over the past few years between Israel, the world power India, and me and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are personal friends, we talk frequently on the phone, and we meet each other. I went to India, and Modi came here; we spent several days in the Mediterranean, and many days have passed since then, both in the Mediterranean and the Ganges.”

He further said, “Well, one thing has happened, some relations have strengthened, and he will be here so that we can further strengthen them through a series of decisions to strengthen cooperation between governments, countries, economic cooperation, political cooperation, and security cooperation.”

Israel to build Hexagon Alliance

Netanyahu explained, “The vision I see before my eyes is that we will create a complete system, essentially an alliance within the Middle East, around or within the Mediterranean Sea. A kind of hexagon. This includes India, Arab countries, African countries, as well as Mediterranean countries, Greece, Cyprus, and Asian countries, details of which will not be disclosed yet. I will present it in an order.”

Why Israel is creating Hexagon Alliance

The Israeli Prime Minister said, “The aim here is to create an axis of countries that can see the reality, challenges, and goals of the radical axis with one eye. The radical axis we are creating and the axis being described, the radical Sunni axis, will both be included. All these countries have different views, and cooperation between us can yield very good results and, of course, ensure our strength and our future.”

PM Modi to arrive in Israel on Wednesday

He said, “The Prime Minister of India will arrive on Wednesday. He will deliver a speech in the Knesset. I’m sure you’ll all be there, and we’ll also have an innovation event in Jerusalem, and we’ll visit Yad Vashem together. I want to mention one more thing, specifically, cooperation. We will promote cooperation in high-tech areas, including AI and quantum. I say AI and quantum because this isn’t the future, it’s the present. And of course, we want to be one of the world’s leading countries in this field.”

