Home

News

Modi not happy with me: US President Trump makes big comment on PM Modi months after imposing tariffs on Indian exports

‘Modi not happy with me’: US President Trump makes big comment on PM Modi months after imposing tariffs on Indian exports

US President Donald Trump has said that he shares a “very good relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US-India relation: In a geopolitical war of words, US President Donald Trump has made a new comment on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his recent statement amid US’s attack on South American country Venezuela, the US President has claimed that the Indian Prime Minister is unhappy with him due to the recently imposed high tariffs on Indian exports to the US. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President Donald Trump has recently said about PM Modi.

What US President Trump said about PM Modi?

“I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs due to its purchase of Russian oil,” Donald Trump said about PM Modi.

“Modi is a very good guy and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. They do trade and we could raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday local time.

Read more: On Trump’s persistence on Greenland, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen responds with ‘Strong, NATO’ warning

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Donald Trump on relationship with PM Modi

Mentioning that he shares a “very good relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has made the big comment months after US imposed record-breaking tariffs on India. Notably, US under the leadership of President Trump had imposed a massive 50% tariff on Indian exports to the US, blaming India’s massive crude oil imports from Russia.

India’s oil imports from Russia

According to data provided by the Indian Commerce Ministry’s Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India purchased oil worth $3.72 billion in the month of November, 2025 from Russia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.