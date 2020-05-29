New Delhi: ‘I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what’s going on with China’, said US president Donald Trump, a day after offering to mediate between New Delhi and Beijing on the border issue. However, the US presidenyt did not clarify when did he speak to the Indian Prime Minister. Also Read - To Prevent African Swine Fever, China Bans Pork Imports From India: Report

"We have a big conflict going on between India and China, two countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what's going on with China," said Trump at Oval Office on Thursday.

Notably, the tensions escalated between India and China following a number of confrontations between soldiers of both armies. Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), where troops from both sides suffered injuries early this month.

#WATCH "We have a big conflict going on between India & China, 2 countries with 1.4 billion people & very powerful militaries. India is not happy & probably China is not happy, I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what's going on with China": US President Trump pic.twitter.com/1Juu3J2IQK — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, when asked about his Wednesday’s tweet regarding his offer to mediate between India and China, Trump said, “I would do that. If they (China and India) thought it would help.”

Earlier on Wednesday, taking to microblogging site Twitter, Trump had said that he is “ready, willing and able to mediate” between India and China

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” the US President had said.

Reacting to Trump’s mediation, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Delhi and Beijing are engaged at a diplomatic level to resolve the issue peacefully.

Issuing a statement, the MEA said that the Indian troops are strictly following procedures laid out in bilateral pacts with China to resolve the issue. “We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Prior to this, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal rejected by the Narendra Modi government which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues.