PM Modi Shares Glimpses of His Meeting With US President Biden At White House | Watch

Washington, D.C: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his three-day official state visit to the United States, met President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. President Biden and the first lady hosted a state dinner for the Prime Minister.

The menu for the state dinner was developed by the Guest Chef Nina Curtis who closely works with First Lady Jill Biden and White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison.

According to the reports, more than 400 guests were invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Following the dinner, guests will enjoy musical selections from the following performers: Joshua Bell, American Violinist and Conductor. Joshua Bell is a GRAMMY Award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor, and currently the Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Biden and Modi to announce the deal on armed drones: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will on Thursday announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper” armed drones by India, the White House has said, a move which would further bolster India’s national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

The General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper” can carry 500 per cent more payload and has nine times the horsepower in comparison to the earlier MQ-1 Predator. Moreover, MQ-9 UAV provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance, and strike capability for the warfighter.

The General Atomics MQ-9 “Reaper” has an endurance of over 27 hours, speeds of 240 KTAS, can operate up to 50,000 feet, and has a 3,850 pound (1,746 kilogrammes) payload capacity that includes 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilogrammes) of external stores, according to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI).

