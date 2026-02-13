Home

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party’s victory in the neighbouring country’s parliamentary elections and extended India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

The BNP on Friday is cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades.

“I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,” Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi warmly greeted Rahman on his “decisive victory” in another post on X and said he looked forward to working with him to advance common development goals.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,” Modi said.

Modi said Rahman’s victory showed the trust of the people of Bangladesh in his leadership.

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he said.

The elections assumed significance as they were held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

It is becoming increasingly clear that BNP’s top leader Rahman is set to become the prime minister to replace the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

According to media reports, the BNP has bagged more than 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament and is likely to win more seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline party known to be close to Islamabad, was heading or winning in around 75 seats.

