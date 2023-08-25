Home

PM Modi Talks About Chandrayaan-3’s Victory With Greek President Sakellaropoulou, Says ‘Success To Humankind’ | WATCH

PM Modi arrived in Athens this morning, after attending the 15th BRICs summit in Johannesburg, for his maiden visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his engagements in Greece by paying tribute to the Tomb of unknown soldiers in Athens. He held a meeting with Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou during his one-day visit to Athens and talked about the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 which landed successfully on the Moon on August 23. The Prime Minister said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only for India but for humankind. “The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind… The results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi talks about the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in his meeting with Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou in Athens “The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind… The results of the data… pic.twitter.com/LXp080KIh9 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

PM Modi arrived in Athens this morning, after attending the 15th BRICs summit in Johannesburg, for his maiden visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. At the Athens International Airport, PM Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

He received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Athens with members of the diaspora who had gathered outside the hotel chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ and ‘Modi, Modi. ‘They were ween waiving the tricolour and some of them were also beating drums to mark PM Modi’s visit, the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit the country.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Athens. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

