New Delhi: Finally the much-awaited time is has come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a while will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his maiden speech at the global body after assuming office for the second term, PM Modi is expected to throw light on issues such as development, security, counter-terrorism and climate change. He is also expected to speak about India’s role on the world stage and what it was doing on many other developmental fronts.

This year’s theme of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly is ‘galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.

However, the government has maintained that PM Modi will not speak about the Kashmir issue at all during the address keeping in view that the revocation of Article 370 is India’s internal matter. He will address the UNGA at 7:30 pm (IST), just before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the UNGA. However, Islamabad, on the other hand, has made it clear that PM Imran Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir at the world body.

Ahead of his UN address, Prime Minister Modi had held a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders such as US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among others.

Likely to address the General Assembly in Hindi, PM Modi’s maiden address at the UN comes on the final day of his week-long official visit to the US. He had a jam-packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements in New York, beginning with the mega ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event with US President Donald Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

For his contributions to the cleanliness drive in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, PM Modi, during his tour to the US, was honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.