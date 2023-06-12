Home

PM Modi to Address Indian Diaspora, Meet Top CEOs in Washington on June 23

PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening on June 23.

Indian Americans are eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi during his first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24.

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending the State Dinner at the White House on June 22 will meet the Indian diaspora and top CEOs in Washington on the next day before going on an official visit to Cairo on the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi and President Joe Biden both have focused on the content of the visit and deliverables, the last-minute negotiations and work on a joint statement will take place after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan holds a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on June 13.

PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington in the morning and give the first half of the day towards economic cooperation between the two countries and then go on to address the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.

It should be noted that the Ronald Reagan Center has a standing capacity of 5000 and a sitting capacity of 3000 people. There was another plan of PM Modi to hold a diaspora event in Chicago that was dropped due to logistics.

In the meantime, the Indian Americans are eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi during his first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24.

Thousands of expatriate Indians will gather in Washington during the visit of PM Modi, who will arrive in the US at the invitation of at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden.

While a group of Indian Americans are planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when the Prime Minister’s Air India One lands on June 21 afternoon from New York and over 600 community members are planning to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying during his visit.

At the Freedom Plaza, the community has planned to showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from West to East, Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, told ANI.

