New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday at 7:30 PM. Earlier in the day, he arrived in New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday. The prime minister and his counterparts – Scott Morrison of Australia and Japan's Yoshihide Suga – attended the meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Biden in Washington.

"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," PM Modi said in a tweet. Notably, PM Modi is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation.

"Voicing the sentiments of the 1.3 billion people of India! PM @narendramodi arrives in New York to address the 76th UNGA tomorrow. India's current membership of the @UN Security Council lends even greater significance!," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

PM Modi was received at the airport by India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador T S Tirumurti.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.

It must be noted that PM Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What to expect from PM Modi’s address? Ahead of his visit to the US, PM Modi had said in a statement that he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

“I will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the prime minister said.

“My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues,” he said in his departure statement.