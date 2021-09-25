New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly here on Friday. During his address, he is likely to talk about coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change. Earlier in the day, he flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.Also Read - COVID, Terrorism, Climate Change: Here’s What to Expect From PM Modi’s Address at UNGA Today

Notably, the theme for this year’s General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’. Also Read - PM Modi UNGA Address 2021 LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech at UN

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements. Also Read - 'Arsonist Disguising Itself as Fire-fighter', India Hits Back at Pak For 'Spewing Falsehoods' at UNGA | 10 Points

Here are the Live Updates:

It must be noted that PM Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.