‘This Is Not An Era of War, But It Is One of Dialogue and Diplomacy,’ Says PM Modi At The US Congress | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

PM Modi US Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting. According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. The dinner featured the president’s favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, it said. They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, the White House said. Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

