  • ‘This Is Not An Era of War, But It Is One of Dialogue and Diplomacy,’ Says PM Modi At The US Congress | Highlights
live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Updated: June 23, 2023 2:58 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

PM Modi addresses US Congress

PM Modi US Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting. According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. The dinner featured the president’s favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, it said. They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, the White House said. Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

UPDATES TO THIS BLOG HAVE BEEN CLOSED. THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US

Live Updates

  • 2:33 AM IST

    When the world changes, institutions must also change: PM Modi at US Congress

  • 2:29 AM IST

    “Every Indian PM and American President of the past has taken our relationship further but our generation has the honour of taking it to greater heights,” PM Modi addresses joint session of the US Congress.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    As I’ve said directly and publicly. This is not an era of war. But it’s one of dialogue & diplomacy. And we must do what we can to stop bloodshed & human suffering: PM Modi

  • 2:20 AM IST

  • 2:20 AM IST

    When Indians fly more, single order for aircraft creates more than a million of jobs in 44 states in America: PM Modi

  • 2:19 AM IST

  • 2:16 AM IST

    “A spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. India grows while being responsible for our planet. The earth is our mother and we are her children. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet,” says PM Modi

  • 2:15 AM IST

    When India sets benchmark in growth, it will inspire many other countries to do the same: PM Modi

  • 2:11 AM IST

    “We protected our people with 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines and too free of cost,” says PM Modi as he addresses the Joint Session of the US Congress.

  • 2:10 AM IST

    India’s vision is not just of development which benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead journey of progress: PM Modi

