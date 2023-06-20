Home

News

World

US Making Special ‘Plant-Based’ Dinner For PM Modi, Here’s What Is Likely To Be Served

US Making Special ‘Plant-Based’ Dinner For PM Modi, Here’s What Is Likely To Be Served

Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will provide the evening’s entertainment, the office of the first lady said.

US Making Special 'Plant-Based' Dinner For PM Modi, Here's What Is Likely To Be Served

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation trip to the US and Egypt on Tuesday. The Prime Minister has been invited by US President Joe Biden who will be hosting him for a state dinner on June 22. The visit is being seen as a key milestone to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations. PM Modi said his invitation to Washington by President Joe Biden is “a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies”.

Several thousand Indian Americans are expected to attend the Welcome Ceremony on the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday when President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome him.

You may like to read

It is expected that the five Indian American Congressman – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, and Shri Thanedar – have been invited to the State Dinner, along with some of the top Indian American CEOs including Satya Nadella from Microsoft, Sunder Pichai from Google, Raj Subramaniam from FedEx.

State Dinner To Feature Plant-Based Chef and Violinist Joshua Bell

Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California, will be the dinner’s guest chef, working with White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu, a CNN report said.

PM Modi, a White House official said, is a vegetarian and “the First Lady selected Chef Curtis for her experience with plant-based cuisine.”

And Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell will provide the evening’s entertainment, the office of the first lady said.

In preparation for Thursday’s state dinner, meticulous attention has been given to diplomatic intricacies, including accommodating the dietary restrictions of the guests.

‘Modi ji thali’ in New Jersey

A restaurant in New Jersey has launched a special thali in honor of the PM and has named it “Modi Thali”. The ‘thali’ also pays tribute to 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations after a recommendation from the Indian government in 2019, ANI reported.

“We have been here for 30 years but we decided to launch the special thali because Modiji is coming on the 22nd (June) and the whole community is very very excited. We are all excited about him coming. So, we decided to do something and we came up with this thali which has items from all over India,” Pradeep Malhotra, the restaurant owner told NDTV.

The thali will have idlis, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, dhokla, and kothimbir vadi, which represent the regional diversity of Indian cuisines. The idlis will be in three different colors representing the Indian flag. The grand thali will also have khichdi, rasgulla, chaach or buttermilk and papad. The thali will be available from June 22 when PM Modi arrives in Washington, reports have quoted the restaurant owner saying.

The Modi ji thali has been prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni. The items were added as per the demands of the Indian diaspora living there, Chef Kulkarni told news agency ANI.

US-based restaurant adds millet-based dishes as PM promotes the use of grains

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for millets, an Indian restaurant named ‘Saar’ at Times Square has added millets-based dishes to its menu.

The restaurant owner said, “We are very excited about PM Modi’s visit. It will definitely boost India-US ties. But, food will also play a huge role here. Especially, PM Modi is promoting millets. Similarly, we have also promoted it in collaboration with the Indian consulate. We have also run a millet-based menu”.

New York | An Indian restaurant at Times Square has added millets-based dishes to its menu after PM Modi’s call “The response to the millets-based dishes has been encouraging,” says Hemant Mathur, owner of Saar. pic.twitter.com/eNQpHXhsoJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

PM Modi’s US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the United States this week for his first state visit. Modi’s US state visit comes at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. While he has been to the United States several times on official visits and to participate in multilateral engagements, this is his first state visit to the country.

More than 600 diaspora members are also planning to showcase India’s cultural diversity through events in front of the Freedom Plaza in DC, where PM Modi will be staying.

Several top Indian-Americans will also join PM Modi on the north lawns of the UN complex for the International Yoga Day event. More than 7,000 Indian-Americans are likely to be on the South Lawns of the White House when the POTUS and the FLOTUS will welcome PM Modi amidst a 21-gun salute. PM Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress’ Joint Meeting for the second time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.