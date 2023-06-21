Home

News

World

PM Modi in US: PM Interacts With First Lady Jill Biden at National Science Foundation Headquarters

live

PM Modi in US: PM Interacts With First Lady Jill Biden at National Science Foundation Headquarters

PM Modi in US Live Updates: Modi will attend a state dinner at the White House, hold talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN in New York.

New York: rime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.