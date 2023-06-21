By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi in US: PM Interacts With First Lady Jill Biden at National Science Foundation Headquarters
PM Modi in US Live Updates: Modi will attend a state dinner at the White House, hold talks with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN in New York.
New York: rime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.
Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.