Modi in US, UNGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which the two leaders discussed a slew of issues of mutual and global interest. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders which lasted for over an hour. Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders” Summit on Friday.Also Read - PM Modi Meets Australian Counterpart Scott Morrison; Discusses Economic, People-to-People Ties

“I express my gratitude to the US for extending a helping hand to India when India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19,” PM Modi said in a joint press conference with Harris. Meanwhile, the US Vice President Harris ‘suo moto’ referred to Pakistan’s role with regard to terrorism and agreed on the need to rein-in and closely monitor Islamabad support for terror groups. Also Read - PM Modi Holds Talks With Top American CEOs, Discusses Future Investment Plans in India

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Also Read - ISI Planning Terror Strike In India During Festive Season, Intelligence Sources Issue Alert

Modi-Harris Meeting | Here are the Key Points

Calling India a ‘very important partner’ to US, Harris welcomes New Delhi’s announcement that it will soon resume vaccine export. For the unversed, India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country in April this year.

If you remember, a very difficult time. India was confronted with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic — a very difficult time for us. But so — like a family, the sense of kinship and so warmly you extended a helping hand, the words that you chose when you spoke to me — I will always remember that, and I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart, said PM Modi.

Indians also would want you to continue that in India and, therefore, they’re waiting to welcome you. And therefore, I extend to you especially an invitation to visit India, PM Modi said and Invited Harris to visit India.

India and the US, there are very vibrant and strong people-to-people connections that we have. You know that all too well. More than 4 million people of Indian origin, the Indian community is a bridge between our two countries — a bridge of friendship. And their contribution to the economies and societies of both our countries is indeed very praiseworthy, PM said further.

Both leaders acknowledged the vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries.

Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of people of the two countries. “As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.