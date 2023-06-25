Home

PM Modi Visits The Great Pyramid Of Giza During Maiden State-Visit To Egypt: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza, in Cairo, on Sunday. (ANI)

Cairo, Egypt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on his maiden state-visit to Egypt, Sunday visited the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World located in the Giza Necropolis outside Cairo.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen conversing with a guide and other officials, presumably seeking details about the Great Pyramid of Giza.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/QY851jeDsJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Earlier, the Prime Minister was conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest state honour, by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a grand ceremony in the country’s capital Cairo.

This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi and is a moment of pride for India. In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Egypt’s Cairo.

The Prime Minister on Sunday also visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. Later, he also paid a visit to the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt's Cairo and pays tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. pic.twitter.com/pXs4D1AhQJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt’s Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt pic.twitter.com/lziLcHrXVz — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

What adds even greater significance to the PM’s visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Great Pyramid Of Giza

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built by three Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt more than 4000 years ago. Regarded as a marvel of ancient engineering the pyramid, which is the oldest among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only wonder that has remained largely intact, was built in the early 26th century BC. The mammoth project spanned over a period of 27 years and thousands if not millions of workers were employed in the pyramid’s construction.

Located in the Giza Necropolis, just outside the city of Cairo, the three fourth-dynasty pyramids erected on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Al-Jizah (Giza) in northern Egypt, which mark a glorious time in human civilisation.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest Egyptian pyramid and served as the tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled under the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom.

The ancient ruins of the Memphis area, including the Pyramids of Giza — Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure — were collectively designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979.

It was built by quarrying an estimated 2.3 million large blocks, weighing 6 million tonnes in total.

The pyramids, part of a large complex that includes temples, burial tombs, and more, were built by the ancient Egyptian pharaohs Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure.

PM Modi visited the pyramids on the second day of his two-day state visit to Egypt, following a successful state visit to the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

