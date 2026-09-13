PM Modi warns against ‘weaponisation of critical minerals’ in Xi Jinping’s presence at BRICS Summit

PM Modi said the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hinder the progress of BRICS countries and stressed the need for inclusive technology adoption.

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PM Modi warns against ‘weaponisation of critical minerals’ in Xi Jinping’s presence at BRICS Summit | Image: video greab

BRICS Summit: On the final day of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raised the issue of weaponisation of technology and critical minerals, saying that this can hinder the progress of member countries and stressing the need for inclusive technology adoption. He stated that the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will ‘help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient’.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Addressing the open session ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ on the second day of the summit, PM Modi said “Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers; through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology.”

Trust Of Global South Nations In BRICS Has Grown

The Prime Minister said that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them.

“The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity,” he said.

BRICS Leaders Adopt New Delhi Declaration

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.

“We affirm the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries,” the Declaration said.

It also emphasised the need to preserve the sovereign rights of resource-rich countries over their mineral resources, including “their right to adopt, maintain and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives.”

The Declaration recognised “the key role of critical minerals for the development of zero- and low-emission energy technologies, energy security, and resilience of energy supply chains.”

PM Modi said that the Declaration is a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”

(with ANI inputs)