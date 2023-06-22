By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Stuffed Mushrooms, Millet Cakes, Tangy Avocado Sauce: Check What’s Cooking For PM Modi At The White House
Guests will dine on a salad of marinated millet, corn and compressed watermelon, stuffed Portobello mushrooms and risotto, and a strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom. A fish course will be available for guests who prefer that option.
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, is set to attend a State Dinner hosted by the Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday. Plant-based courses of millet and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for some 400 guests invited to Thursday’s fancy White House state dinner honoring the Prime Minister.
PM Modi is a vegetarian and first lady Jill Biden enlisted California-based chef Nancy Curtis, whose specializes in plant-based cooking, to help in the kitchen.
Dishes included in the menu of the US State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
First course: Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad with a refreshing Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce.
Main course: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, complemented by Sumac-roasted Sea Bass with a delectable Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce.
Accompaniments: Crisped Millet Cakes and Summer Squashes, adding a delightful touch to the culinary experience.
“We are very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the international year of millet. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu,” said Nina Curtis.
The State Dinner will be followed by a performance by Grammy-winning musician Joshua Bell.
PM Modi reached Washington on Wednesday after leading a grand record-setting yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York. Besides the State Dinner, he will also attend a series of meetings with industry leaders in Washington. Earlier, the first lady and the Indian leader visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, for an event highlighting workforce training programs.