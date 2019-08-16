New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan on August 17 and 18 to discuss the bilateral issues and development partnership in the hydropower sector.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the Paro International Airport in Bhutan on August 17 at 11:30 AM and will call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. A Chhipdrel Procession and Welcome ceremony will be conducted at Tashichhodzong Palace.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering at Gyalyong Tshogkhang (Parliament). The highlight of the visit will be the PM arriving at Semtokha Dzong where he will unveil a dedication plaque for MHEP and launch stamps to commemorate the five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower Cooperation. He will also inaugurate RuPay Card in Bhutan at the same event.

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the Bhutan Prime Minister had praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as someone who is “humble and natural” in their interactions. India and Bhutan have maintained a strategic relationship that will be further strengthened with PM Modi’s visit.