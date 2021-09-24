Modi In US: In the second leg of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold crucial bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden on Friday. On Day 1 of his visit, he held one-on-one meetings with the CEOs of semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm, software major Adobe, renewable energy firm First Solar, arms manufacturer General Atomics and investment management company, Blackstone.Also Read - PM Modi, Kamala Harris Discuss Need to Monitor Pakistan's Support to Terror Groups | Key Points

The Prime Minister had also called on US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House yesterday during which the two leaders reinforced the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed issues of mutual and global interest. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken to Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Modi's US Visit Day 2 And 3: Take a look at PM Modi's Minute-to Minute-Schedule As Per IST

September 24

8:30 PM IST or 11 AM EST: PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting is scheduled to last an hour.

11:30 PM IST or 2 PM EST: After a quick lunch break, Modi will return to the White House for the QUAD meeting with Japan, the US, and Australia, scheduled to last for two hours.

After that, PM Modi will head to New York.

Sept 25

7:30 pm IST: Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

9:15 pm IST: The PM will leave for New Delhi.

Sept 26

11:30 AM IST: The Prime Minister will arrive in New Delhi.