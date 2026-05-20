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India-Italy relations get major boost: PM Modi announces Special Strategic Partnership after talks with Giorgia Meloni

India-Italy relations get major boost: PM Modi announces ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ after talks with Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the elevation of India-Italy ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership" following talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting in Italy. Image Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy while addressing a press conference in Rome alongside counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The announcement was made during a delegation-level meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as part of the last leg of his five-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between India and Italy.

“India and Italy are elevating ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. India-Italy relations are now capable of realising their fullest potential,” PM Modi said.

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Along with this, he announced the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which he said would strengthen the partnership with a practical and futuristic approach.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister went on to invite his Italian counterpart for a visit to India.

The Prime Minister arrived in Rome on Tuesday following his engagements in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Practical framework for partnership

He stated that the new action plan provides a “practical and futuristic framework” for the partnership, adding that both sides are committed to moving forward in a time-bound manner.

Highlighting economic engagement, the Prime Minister said bilateral trade is rapidly moving towards the target of 20 billion euros, reflecting growing commercial ties between the two economies. “In today’s meeting, we discussed in detail how to further strengthen our future partnership. The India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025 to 2029 provides a practical and futuristic framework for our partnership. We are moving forward on this in a time-bound manner. In our joint efforts, bilateral trade is rapidly moving towards the target of 20 billion Euros,” the Prime Minister said.

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PM Modi noted that more than 800 Italian companies operating in India are actively contributing to India’s growth story while also benefiting from India’s expanding market and innovation ecosystem. He stated that the India-Italy Business Forum reflects “new enthusiasm, confidence and ambition” among industry leaders from both countries, particularly in emerging sectors.

“More than 800 Italian companies present in India are becoming active partners in India’s growth story. From the Business Forum being organised today, it is clear that there is a new enthusiasm, new confidence, and new ambition among the business leaders of both countries,” he added.

Industrial and technological collaboration

Outlining a vision for deeper industrial and technological collaboration between the two countries, PM Modi said, “Italy is known globally for design and precision. India is recognised as a powerhouse of scale, talent and affordable innovation,” he said, adding that this complementarity forms the basis of future cooperation.

“Therefore, we will move forward on the principle of ‘Design and Develop in India and Italy and Deliver for the World’,” he stated. The Prime Minister emphasised that both countries will collaborate across multiple sectors, including fashion, fintech, leather, logistics, mobility and manufacturing, with a shared goal of benefiting global markets.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement

He also thanked Italy for its cooperation in advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), stating that both sides will work towards its early implementation to support businesses and strengthen economic linkages.

“From fashion to fintech, from leather to logistics, from mobility to manufacturing, in every field, we will join our strengths and work for the welfare of all humanity. I express my special gratitude to Prime Minister Meloni for the cooperation received from Italy in concluding the India-EU FTA. Together we will work for its earliest implementation so that business communities can take full advantage of it,” he stated.

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