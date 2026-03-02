Home

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian missile strikes on UAE, offers condolences for victims and calls for immediate de-escalation

PM Modi condemns Iranian strikes on the UAE, expresses condolences for victims, and reiterates India’s solidarity with the Gulf nation while urging peace and regional stability.

PM Modi spoke out against Iran’s drone attacks on the UAE

PM Modi spoke out against Iran’s drone attacks on the UAE which left people dead and expressed sorrow over the killings assuring the country of India’s complete support. PM Modi called UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey sympathies over the deadly attacks by Iran and express India’s solidarity with its ally in these troubled times.

PM Modi said “condoling the deaths from the UAE attacks, the entire episode was unfortunate and painful”. He went onto thank the UAE leadership for taking care of Indian nationals there.

“We strongly condemn the attacks by Iran on the UAE, and express our deepest condolences to the government and people of the UAE at this difficult time,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Thanked UAE for Care of Indians There

He added that he spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and thanked him for the “care” he and his country have shown to India nationals there.

Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

“India & UAE have historical, civilizational, economic & people-to-people links. I thank the Government of UAE for going to great lengths to ensure safety of Indians there. If there’s one thing that binds us together, it is our desire for peace,” Modi said in the tweet.

Iran Attacks Leave Dozens Dead in UAE

Dozens were killed in the attacks on the UAE by Iran on Monday after recent attacks on Israel and the US last week. At least 31 people were killed in the attacks by Iran on various infrastructure entities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Over 80 people were injured as a result of the attacks. Iranian forces claimed responsibility for the attacks saying it was a retaliation to Israeli attacks on its soil.

The UAE’s Statenews agency reported that the country’s air defence forces were able to intercept most of the drones and missiles that were launched from Iran but falling debris from them damaged several buildings in populated areas.

India Wants Situation De-Escalated Peacefully

Prime Minister Modi said that the situation has to be defused peacefully and that dialogue should be the only way to come to resolution. “We’ve always believed that issues can only be resolved through dialogue. India will continue to extend its full support towards restoring peace in West Asia,” the PM said.

India has time and again stated that any threat to peace in West Asia impacts energy security and has consequences for the global economy and society at large.

