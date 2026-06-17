PM Modi raises issue of safety of Indian seafarers in Strait of Hormuz in G7 meeting with Trump | Key takeaways

Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to discuss ties between India and the US. Modi and Trump touched on several topics ranging from defence, trade to the conflict in West Asia. Here are some key takeaways from their discussions

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G7 Summit 2026 in Evian. ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met for the first time in 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France’s Évian-les-Bains on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed several issues relating to their respective nations in the bilateral talk ranging from defence, trade to the conflict raging in West Asia.

Here’s a look at what the two leaders discussed.

PM Modi raises safety of ‘lakhs of Indian seafarers’ in Strait of Hormuz

During a joint briefing with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the issue of Indian sailors’ safety in the Strait of Hormuz. Emphasising that the security of lakhs of Indian seafarers is of utmost importance, he said he hoped any future understanding with Iran would include measures to ensure their safety.

“Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in the maritime sector; I believe that their security is equally important,” PM Modi told President Trump. The discussions comes just a week after three Indian seafarers were killed in an attack on the MT Settebello involving the US Navy. In the same week, two more vessels with Indian crew on board also came under attack.

Asked about the deaths of Indian seafarers in the conflict zone, Trump said he was aware of the incident and assured that steps were being taken to deal with the matter. “I heard about that. It is a rough profession. We are working at it,” he said.

‘US will help if there is an attack on India’: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would stand by India if it came under attack, asserting that Washington would extend assistance to New Delhi in such a situation.

Speaking during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in France, Trump said the US would be ready to assist India in the event of any attack. “India and the US have a great relationship. We cannot be closer. Both he and I, and our nations, but it really starts with the two of us. We cannot be any closer,” he added.

The US President also conveyed his sympathies over the loss of three Indian seafarers in recent American military strikes.

Trump praises PM Modi

Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 80-year-old leader said that as long as he is the leader, India is going to do very well. He further called PM Modi an angel and heaped praise on the Indian leader, calling him “calm, cool and totally killer”.

“Unlike PM Modi who’s calm, cool and a total killer… I am not…. look at him..,” Trump said, according to officials who were present there.

Notably, the praise may serve as an ice-breaker following Tuesday’s interaction, which hinted at strains in the relationship. Observers noted the absence of the customary Modi-Trump hug, with the two leaders opting for a formal handshake instead.

Earlier, PM Modi and President Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake. The interaction took place against the backdrop of tensions in bilateral relations triggered by Operation Sindoor and US tariffs on Indian exports.

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India’s 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum. Before he arrived in France, the Prime Minister had made a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he initiated his European diplomatic outreach by meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin.