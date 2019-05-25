New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to attend the upcoming ‘G-20 summit’ in Japan. The agreement came into play after Trump called up Modi over the phone to congratulate him on the landslide win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs read: “The two leaders agreed to meet at the forthcoming G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss bilateral relations and global matters. They also agreed to work together for further enhancing the close and strategic partnership between the two countries.”

Acknowledging Prime Minister Modi on the unprecedented electoral victory, President Trump tweeted, “Just spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India – they are lucky to have him!”

Just spoke to Prime Minister @NarendraModi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India – they are lucky to have him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Responding to President Trump’s tweet, Modi thanked him in a tweet which said, “This victory represents the aspirations of a nation of 1.3 billion people. I too am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties, which also augur well for global peace and prosperity.”

Ivanka Trump who is the daughter and advisor to President Trump tweeted, “Congratulations @narendramodi on a great victory! Exciting times ahead for the wonderful people of India.”

Among other callers were Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whom Modi thanked “for his warm felicitations and good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India” and “conveyed his appreciation for the guidance of His Majesty to the bilateral relations”, the statement said.

Warmly felicitating Modi, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena noted the enhanced engagements between the two neighbours and expressed his desire to further deepen their ties. Modi thanked Sirisena expressed his readiness to work even more closely for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region.

Nepal’s former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ also called up Modi to offer his congratulations, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)