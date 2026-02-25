PM Modi in Israel Live: Narendra Modi set for two-day Israel tour, visit to boost defense and tech partnership

Home

As per the reports, New Delhi and Tel Aviv are likely to announce an updated security agreement, as both countries seek closer collaboration in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Israel on February 25. The trip is expected to further strengthen India–Israel ties, marking a renewed push to enhance defence cooperation and modernise security collaboration. According to the reports, New Delhi and Tel Aviv are expected to announce an updated security agreement aimed as both countries as they seek to collaborate closely in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity. It is important to note that this will be PM Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years, following his 2017 trip that elevated the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership.” Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the upcoming visit as a decisive moment. In a video message, he said the two countries would move forward in updating security arrangements and advancing cooperation in sensitive areas. “When India and Israel come together, it’s never just a meeting. It’s a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time,” he said.

Programme for Prime Minister’s Visit to Israel

0900 hrs IST: Emplane for Tel Aviv (AFS Palam)

1245 hrs local time: Arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport

1310-1345 hrs local time: Tête-à-tête with PM Benjamin Netanyahu

1425-1440 hrs local time: Arrive Hotel King David

1630-1800 hrs local time: Address to Knesset

1825-1855 hrs local time: Exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel.

1950-2100 hrs local time: Private Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

