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PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson in Gothenburg, to hold joint presser

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson in Gothenburg, to hold joint presser

PM Modi is on a visit to Sweden in his five-nation visit of Europe. He held a bilateral meeting with Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson. The leaders will later hold press conference after the meeting

Sweden Prime Ulf Minister Kristersson receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gothenburg airport in Gothenburg. @narendramodi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sweden on Sunday for the third leg of his five-nation visit. He was received by his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, at the airport in Gothenburg. Invited by Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sweden after completing his visit to the Netherlands.

PM Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings with Kristersson and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance trade between the two nations, noted a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

PM Modi’s plane escorted by Gripen fighter jets

Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane as he entered Sweden. Videos of his plane being escorted by Swedish fighter jets, which have been circulating online.

#WATCH | Swedish Gripen fighter jets escort PM Narendra Modi’s plane as he enters Sweden PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. pic.twitter.com/m2Rgoxg3x8 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

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He was received by the Swedish PM once he landed at the Gothenburg Landvetter Airport in Sweden. He also received a warm welcome at the hotel, which organised a traditional song and dance performance along with an orchestra performance. He was also welcomed in the traditional Bengali cultural performance at the hotel in Gothenburg.

A mesmerizing Bharatanatyam performance by the talented students of Lilla Akademien…glad that Indian culture is kept alive and is being popularised by our diaspora in Sweden.@SwedishPM pic.twitter.com/8CQGjIeUWV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2026

PM Modi, Kristersson to hold bilateral talks

PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart also held a bilateral meeting to review all aspects of the relations between the two nations. They will also explore fresh opportunities to strengthen trade and cooperation. PMs Modi and Kristersson will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to the MEA statement. The two leaders will hold a press conference following the meeting.

PM’s visit highlights importance of Gothenburg city: India Ambassador to Sweden

Speaking to news agency IANS, India’s Ambassador to Sweden Anurag Bhushan termed PM Modi’s visit to Sweden ‘very significant’ and highlighted the importance of Gothenburg city.

Also Read: Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi’s plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

He said, “The Honourable Prime Minister will come today. He is coming at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Mr Ulf Kristersson. So, of course, he is going to have a bilateral consultation with Mr Kristersson and his leadership team. Thereafter, the Honourable Prime Minister will also have engagements with the business community of Sweden. He will also address members of the European Roundtable of Industry, which is a group of top companies of Europe. I think it’s a very significant visit.”

“It is the second visit by our Prime Minister. He first came in 2018. But this visit is also significant because it is happening in Gothenburg. This would be the very first visit by any Indian Prime Minister to this beautiful city, which is a very old city, set up in 1620, and it has developed into the technology, industrial and innovation heart of Sweden. It is also a centre where a lot of Indians live. So altogether it is a visit of great significance,” he added.

With inputs from IANS

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