World Peace Commission: Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has proposed the creation of a commission to stop the wars around the world. He also said that the names of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis, and United Nations (UN) Chief Antonio Guterres should be included in this commission to be set up to promote peace in the world. Obrador said that for this he would also present a written proposal to the UN. Obrador said these things at a press conference on Tuesday.

Commission will make peace settlement for 5 years

Obrador said, "I hope that the media will help us in spreading information about this. The commission's goal would be to present a proposal to stop wars around the world and a peace agreement for at least 5 years."

China, Russia, and US invited for peace talks

Calling for an end to the war, the Mexican president invited China, Russia and the US for peace talks. He expressed hope that the three countries would accept his proposal. Obrador said, "Someone should tell them that due to the mutual conflict between these countries, the world has faced economic crisis in less than a year. Poverty, inflation have increased and the world is facing a food crisis. Because of this many lives have been lost all over the world."

According to Obrador, the proposed commission will help in reaching agreements in the case of Taiwan, Israel, and Palestine and help prevent further conflicts.