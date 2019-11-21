Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has officially stepped down as the chief of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), state news agency IANS on Thursday. He is replaced by a PML-N’s Member of the National Assembly from Sheikhupura Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Tanvir Hussain was nominated for the post of PAC chief upon the joint decision of Pakistan’s opposition parties, noted the resignation letter of Shehbaz Sharif. However, pushing aside these allegations of the PML-N regarding Tanvir’s nomination, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) noted that they were not consulted before Tanvir’s nomination.

It must be noted that the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had submitted his resignation to the speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on November 18, stated a report by Dawn. On the next day, Shebhaz Sharif along with Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went to London.

A PAC meeting will be convened by the National Assembly on November 28 to elect a new chief. This committee has not been in function for nearly six months with the Sharif refusing to preside over its meeting, added news agency IANS.