Nirav Modi Extradition: Soon after fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi lost his extradition fight in the UK court, the Ministry of External Affairs in India said the Centre will liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition. The fugitive diamantaire, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, lost his legal battle against extradition on all grounds as District Judge Samuel Goozee concluded that there are no human rights concerns that his medical needs would not be addressed as per several Indian government assurances.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that since the Westminster Magistrate's Court has recommended to the UK Home Secretary for Nirav Modi's extradition, India would liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition to India.

On the request of the CBI and the ED, Modi's extradition from the UK was sought in August 2018. He was arrested and produced before the Senior District Judge at Westminster Magistrate's court on March 20, 2019. Since then he is facing extradition proceedings while in judicial custody.

What UK judge said?

“I am satisfied that there is evidence upon which NDM [Nirav Deepak Modi] could be convicted in relation [to] the conspiracy to defraud the PNB. A prima facie case is established,” the judge noted.

He similarly concludes a prima facie case to have been established on all counts of charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering, intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

The judge accepted that while Nirav’s mental health had deteriorated due to the lengthy incarceration in a London prison, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, his risk of suicide does not meet the high threshold to satisfy him that his mental state is such that it would be “unjust or oppressive” to extradite him.

CBI terms UK court ruling ‘significant’

The CBI on Thursday termed the judgement of a UK court in the Nirav Modi’s case as “significant” and said it should serve as a reminder to all fugitives, who have indulged in large value frauds, that they cannot escape the law merely by changing their countries of residence.

In a statement, the CBI said the court order vindicated the painstaking probe carried out by the agency especially since Modi had raised various issues on admissibility of evidence, fairness of investigation, trial, prison conditions, availability of health facilities in India and extraneous consideration, with a view to divert attention from his own acts.

The CBI had registered the case on January 31, 2018 against the partner of three private firms and others including then officials of Punjab National Bank on a complaint from Punjab National Bank on the allegations that the accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy amongst themselves to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 6,498 crore (approx) by fraudulently issuing Letters of Undertaking.

The flashy diamond merchant was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, and has appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison for a series of court hearings in the extradition case. His multiple attempts at seeking bail have been repeatedly turned down, both at the Magistrates’ and High Court level, as he was deemed a flight risk.

(With inputs from agencies)