Is Another COVID-like Pandemic Coming? Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak Sweeps Through Schools in China

With the outbreak of pneumonia in China, several hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are struggling to cope with an influx of sick children, straining their resources to the breaking point.

Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Affected children admitted to various hospitals show unusual symptoms, including lung inflammation and high fever,

Beijing: China, which is slowly coming out of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, now faces another heath threat: a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that is sweeping through schools. The attest pneumonia outbreak reminds us of the early days of the COVID pandemic that led to a surge in hospitalizations, casting an ominous shadow over the country’s healthcare system.

Trending Now

Hospitals Struggle To Cope With Influx Of Sick Children

With the outbreak of pneumonia in China, several hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are struggling to cope with an influx of sick children, straining their resources to the breaking point.

You may like to read

Local media reports suggested that school closures are imminent due to the outbreak. The affected children admitted to various hospitals show unusual symptoms, including lung inflammation and high fever, but noticeably lack the typical cough and other signs associated with flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses.

ProMed Issues Health Alert

ProMed, an open-access surveillance platform that generally keeps a track on worldwide disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert on Tuesday evening regarding an emerging epidemic of “undiagnosed pneumonia” particularly affecting children.

⚠️UNDIAGNOSED PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK—An emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China, with pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning overwhelmed with sick children, & many schools suspended. Beijing Children's Hospital overflowing. 🧵on what we know so far:pic.twitter.com/hmgsQO4NEZ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 22, 2023

A similar alert was issued by ProMed in December 2019 about a novel virus, subsequently identified as SARS-CoV-2, alerting a wide range of medical professionals and scientists, including high-ranking officials at the World Health Organization.

Will it be Like Another COVID Pandemic?

In an editor’s note, ProMed stated: “This report suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness… It is not at all clear when this outbreak started, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly. The report does not say that any adults were affected, suggesting some exposure at the schools.”

Experts said it is too early to project whether this could be another pandemic. Hoqwever, an influenza virologist once said, “The pandemic clock is ticking; we just do not know what time it is.”

WHO Urges China to Follow Guidelines

In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged China to strictly follow the health guidelines to reduce the risk of respiratory illness and asked authorities for more information about a reported spike in cases among children in the north of the country.

“WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children,” the UN health body said in a statement posted on social media and confirmed to AFP by a spokesperson.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.