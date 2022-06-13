Ottawa: Amid concern over photo warnings on tobacco packages losing impact, Canada is set to become the first country in the world to mandate a written warning printed on every cigarette. The move builds on Canada’s mandate to include graphic photo warnings on tobacco products’ packaging, a policy that started an international trend when it was introduced two decades ago, reported Associated Press.Also Read - Canada Confirms 112 Cases of Monkeypox; NACI Recommends Use Of Imvamune Vaccine For Immunization

“We need to address the concern that these messages may have lost their novelty, and to an extent we worry that they may have lost their impact as well,” the agency quoted the minister of mental health and addictions, Carolyn Bennett, as saying at a news conference on Friday. Also Read - Canada to Tighten Work Permit Rules From Next Year: What it Means For Indian Students

“Adding health warnings on individual tobacco products will help ensure that these essential messages reach people including the youth, who often access cigarettes one at a time in social situations, sidestepping the information printed on a package.” Also Read - Biden to Meet With Allies in Germany, Spain Amid Ukraine War

A consultation period for the proposed change was set to begin on Saturday, and the government anticipated the changes coming into force in the latter half of 2023. While the exact messaging printed on cigarettes could change, Bennett said the current proposal is: “Poison in every puff.”

Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking’s health effects, including stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, diabetes and peripheral vascular disease.

Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven’t been updated in a decade.

Smoking rates have been steadily falling over the years. The latest data from Statistics Canada, released last month, shows 10% of Canadians reported smoking regularly. The government is seeking to cut that rate in half by 2035.

StatCan noted that roughly 11% Canadians 20 and older reported being current smokers, compared to just 4% of people aged 15 to 19.

(With inputs from Associated Press)