New Delhi: Pakistan's Punjab government has banned over 100 textbooks taught at schools after finding in them blasphemous and objectionable content such as not showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of the country.

But this is not the only omission for which the textbooks have been banned. Some books had not even printed the correct date of the birth of Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam' Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and some had the content against the two-nation theory, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Managing Director Rai Manzoor Nasir said.

Some 10,000 books taught at public and private schools have been reviewed by 30 committees by the Punjab government.

Over 100 of them including those published by Oxford, Cambridge, Link International Pakistan, Paragon Books, have been found containing objectionable content, therefore, they are banned on the recommendation of these committees.

The board has issued an order to confiscate these books from the market.

Last month, the Punjab provincial government, in light of the Punjab Assembly resolution, banned two books by British-American author Lesley Hazleton for allegedly containing blasphemous content.

(With PTI Inputs)