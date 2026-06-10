PoK on the boil: Why Shehbaz Sharif army killing people, thousands hit the streets… What are the key grievances?

The violence was directly connected to protests organised by Joint Awami Action Committee. JAAC is a civil society coalition that Pak authorities recently declared a banned organisation.

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PoK on the boil: Why Shehbaz Sharif army killing people, thousands hit the streets... What are the key grievances? | Image: X

The protests initially started over rising electricity bills and inflation.

Analysts say the movement has now expanded beyond economic issues.

Demonstrators are raising concerns about governance and political rights in PoJK.

Protest leaders are demanding greater accountability, transparency and public participation in decision-making.

The recent deaths during clashes have further intensified the movement.

Protest rallies and solidarity events have been reported across PoJK.

PoK On The Boil: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is witnessing one of the most violent series of unrest in recent years. Violent clashes between local people and the Pakistan army in recent days have left several dead and dozens injured. The current protest has marked latest escalation in a movement that has been garnering momentum in recent years. Led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the unrest showcases growing anger over economic hardship, lack of political representation and what activists term as growing curbs on their freedom.

The current turmoil has also triggered a situation of a political crisis for the Pak government and also has drawn criticism from rights groups.

What Triggered The Massive Unrest In PoK?

More than 100 people have been killed and several have sustained injuries since violent clashes broke out between local people and the Pakistan Army in several parts of PoK. Rawalakot has emerged as the centre of the unrest, with several people from different areas reaching there to join the ongoing protest.

The Unrest

The violence was linked to demonstrations organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). According to Reuters, after clashes, authorities imposed a curfew and suspended internet in parts of the region. A crackdown on protest leaders has also been launched.

JAAC is a civil society coalition which is recently declared a banned organisation by the Pakistani authorities.

The committee first gained popularity in 2024 when protests forced authorities to announce subsidies on electricity and flour. Protest leaders said that several promises remain unfulfilled and concerns over governance have not been addressed.

The deaths during recent clashes have further intensified public anger. Protesters raised questions over using excessive force.

Pak officials have maintained that security measures were necessary to maintain law and order.