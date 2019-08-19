Poonch: As many as 27 residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had come to Poonch and were scheduled to return on Monday through Cross-LoC bus services had to stay back as PoK authorities did not open the gates on their side. (Also read: India Suspends Delhi-Lahore Bus Service)

Poonch District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav told ANI, “27 PoK residents were scheduled to travel back today as their permit period had come to an end. But PoK authority didn’t give any response and the gates were not opened, so buses couldn’t cross. PoK residents could not cross through.”

This comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan ever since the former revoked Article 370 that gave special status to J&K. Earlier this month, Pakistan suspended the Lahore-Delhi bus service, Samjhauta Express and the Thar Express.

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced that the Thar Express, the weekly passenger train that connects Khokhrapar in Pakistan with Munabao in Barmer district of Rajasthan, will be suspended.

With this move, both the international railway links that connected India and Pakistan were shut down by Islamabad.

Islamabad has also announced that the Delhi-Lahore bus service, officially known as Sada-e-Sarhad, will be suspended. Murad Saeed, Pakistan’s communication minister, said in a tweet, “In line with the decisions of NSC, Pak-India bus service is suspended.”