New Delhi: Taking note of the ‘recent shelling on the Line of Control (LoC)’, the US government on Monday urged India and Pakistan to have direct dialogue on all issues of concern, including Kashmir. Washington’s statement comes a day after the Indian Army struck terrorist launch pads in Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying three terrorist launch pads and killing 6-10 Pakistan Army soldiers and scores of terrorists.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the US State Department said, “We are aware of media reports of recent shelling at Line of Control. We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along LoC and to prevent cross-border terrorism. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern.”

Earlier on Monday, the Army gave a detailed presentation to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on its anti-terror strikes. Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chinar Corps Commander Lt. General KJS Dhillon were also present during the presentation. It had launched the strikes after two jawans were martyred and a civilian was killed due to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) by the Pakistan Army on Saturday.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has also denied that the strikes even took place. While its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Islamabad was ready to take diplomats of P-5 nation to the sites that were targeted, Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces said that the Pakistan Army had killed 9 Indian soldiers and destroyed two bunkers in retaliation to an unprovoked CFV’ by the Indian Army.

Tensions between the two neighbours have risen sharply since India, on August 5, revoked the special status to the Kashmir Valley, triggering a sharp reaction from Islamabad.