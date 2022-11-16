live

2 Killed As Russian Missile Hits Poland Near Ukraine; US Holds Emergency Meet | LIVE

Two people were killed after Russian missile landed in Poland for the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.

Updated: November 16, 2022 8:06 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The Polish government, in a statement, said that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and "demanded immediate detailed explanations." (Photo: AP)

Russian Missile Hits Poland: Poland is on high alert after two people were killed as Russian missile landed on a NATO country for the first time amid war with Ukraine. The Polish government, in a statement, said that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.” Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details. Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine.

  • Poland placed its military in a state of heightened readiness after a ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two people in the eastern village of Przewodow, news agency AFP reported.
  • US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations.
  •  Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states today in Brussels.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Poland blast may not be from missile fired from Russia: Biden | “There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate it but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia but we will see,” Joe Biden said, according to a report by Reuters.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Joe Biden says US will do whatever it takes to defend Ukraine

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Poland on high alert | Poland placed its military in a state of heightened readiness after a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern village of Przewodow, AFP reported

  • 7:15 AM IST

    UK PM Rishi Sunak says coordinating with NATO allies | “I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland. I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies,” Rishi Sunak tweeted.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    NATO calls emergency meet | Extending condolences to Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is “monitoring the situation”. Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states today in Brussels. “Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. nato is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Poland may activate NATO Article 4 | Poland is considering invoking Article 4 of NATO military alliance treaty following the deaths of two people due to the blast near the Ukranian border, according to a report by CNN. “Poland is increasing the combat readiness of the army and other services,” Piotr Mueller said.

