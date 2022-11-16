live

2 Killed As Russian Missile Hits Poland Near Ukraine; US Holds Emergency Meet | LIVE

Two people were killed after Russian missile landed in Poland for the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country.

The Polish government, in a statement, said that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and "demanded immediate detailed explanations." (Photo: AP)

Russian Missile Hits Poland: Poland is on high alert after two people were killed as Russian missile landed on a NATO country for the first time amid war with Ukraine. The Polish government, in a statement, said that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.” Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details. Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine.

Poland on alert after Russian missile hits NATO country – Top developments

Poland placed its military in a state of heightened readiness after a ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two people in the eastern village of Przewodow, news agency AFP reported.

US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations.

Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states today in Brussels.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

