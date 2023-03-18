Home

News

World

Police Bulldoze Main Gate Of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Residence In Lahore

Police Bulldoze Main Gate Of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park Residence In Lahore

The police operation was launched at Imran Khan's residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.

Security personnel make way for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear in a court (AP Photo)

Lahore: The cops on Saturday afternoon bulldozed the main gate of former Pakistan Prime Minister’s Zaman Park residence and took several PTI workers in detention, reported Geo News. The move comes when Khan made his way to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad. The police operation was launched at Imran Khan’s residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.

WATCH: PTI Workers Clash With Police Near Imran Khan’s Residence

🚨 Shocking footages coming from Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore. Police is beating his house help. Thousands of Punjab Police personnel at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence where former first lady Bushra Imran Khan is also present alone with Khan’s sister Uzma. pic.twitter.com/9op47Lar3L — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) March 18, 2023

You may like to read

“Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse,” police said in an announcement before barging into Imran Khan’s residence.

The law enforcers also claimed that in retaliation to their operation, they faced straight firing and petrol bombs from inside Imran Khan’s residence.

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed in the area after an agreement was reached between the administration and the PTI on Friday regarding the search in Zaman Park.

An anti-terror court granted permission to conduct the search inside Imran Khan’s residence.

During the search operation, the police recovered material used to produce Molotov cocktails, Geo News reported.

Condemning the police action, PTI chief Imran Khan said the police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone.

“Under what law are they doing this?” he asked.

Khan insisted this was part of the “London Plan” where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, Geo News reported.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.