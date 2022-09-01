Lison: Hours after a pregnant Indian woman died while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon, Portugal’s Health Minister Marta Temido resigned from her post. The minister quit saying she felt “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric services, forcing risky transfers of pregnant women between hospitals.Also Read - Dinosaur In The Backyard: Portugal Man Discovered Remains Of Probably Largest Land Animal Ever Found In Europe

The Indian tourist died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ambulance transfer from Lisbon's main hospital Santa Maria, which had no vacancies in the neonatology service, to another hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he had accepted her resignation and thanked Temido for her work, which included organising a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Temido, a 48-year-old expert in hospital administration and Portugal’s health minister since 2018, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

Critics blamed the problems on a lack of planning by the health ministry, especially during the summer vacation period, in what became an embarrassment for the government.

Groups representing Portuguese doctors and nurses have also been critical of Temido’s policies. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s office announced Temido’s resignation in a brief statement at 1.30 a.m.

It said the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service but gave no indication about Temido’s replacement.