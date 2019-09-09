Geneva: As the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) started today in Geneva, several posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan have been installed in front of the UN.

A tent has also been set up outside the United Nations where a special documentary on Baloch genocide will be screened.

Several meetings will also be held in the tent in which human rights activists, Members of European Parliament and other NGOs will participate.

This can push Pakistan on the back foot as it is trying to raise Kashmir issue in the UNHRC after the Narendra Modi government decided to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has planned to table a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be present in Geneva to raise the Kashmir issue on its forum. Qureshi will speak at the council on Tuesday at 3.30 pm IST.

Though the rival nation lacks number for the passage of the resolution, Pakistan will try to make a case out of it.

Government of India is confident that the global body will appreciate India’s position against Pakistan’s canards.

“Parliament passed a resolution with near unanimity that backed India’s decision (to abrogate Article 370). The mood of the nation is with the government,” said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP MP and head of think tank Public Policy Research Centre.

“So when the matter will be taken up at UNHRC, India’s unanimous voice will be duly taken cognizance of and India’s position of Kashmir will be appreciated by the global community,” Sahasrabuddhe added.